THE family of five-year-old Krystal Laloon wants to thank an unnamed Good Samaritan who helped them in their time of need by transporting Krystal and her five-year-old cousin to Sangre Grande Hospital.
Krystal and her cousin Kavish Jaimungal, of Penal, were involved in a freak accident on Sunday afternoon at their grandmother’s home on Eastern Main Road in Sangre Chiquito. A metal gate fell on the two children while it was being opened by an Arima man who came to visit the family.
The two children were taken for medical treatment, but Krystal died on Monday morning at Sangre Grande Hospital.
Her cousin remains in a serious condition at Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope up to yesterday.
Gangadaye Laloon, 62, spoke to the media at her home in Sangre Chiquito yesterday and recalled the events which led to the accident.
“Well on Sunday, we were in the gallery sitting down and the children were in the yard there. This man we know came for some bara and old flour, like he normally does, so my son said he would go open the gate for him. But the children were outside and they run out to the gate. Same time this man was pulling on it, but like it stuck and came out the track. He saw it come out, but he still kept trying to pull on it three or four times, and the children was around. On the last pull, it just topple over and land on the two children,” Laloon recalled.
She said the family acted immediately and lifted the gate off the two five-year-olds, but they were both bleeding heavily from the face.
She said a friend of the family put the children in a car and took them to hospital, but they encountered another hiccup.
“We were en route to the hospital and the car was driving as fast as it can, whole time hazard lights on and blowing the horn and things like that so people know. But, while we were driving there was a guy from a side street who like he couldn’t be bothered, or he didn’t hear the horns and pull in front of the car. So the driver now, not to hit him, end up swerving and hitting a wall along the main road near the bank there. So then the car which we were using to take the children to the hospital now was down.
“We stood up by the road and try to flag down people and whole time they were unconscious and bleeding. They didn’t know what was going on. It was a stranger who eventually stopped, saw our predicament, and helped. We don’t know him. All we know is it was a white vehicle and he left right after. But we do want to thank him. We wouldn’t have reached without him, and who knows what may have happened if we didn’t get both of them there at that time,” Laloon said.
She also wanted to thank the doctors and nurses at Sangre Grande Hospital, who came out to help the two children.
“As we reached the hospital, they take us to emergency and they tried, they really did try. About five or six of them was by their bedsides trying to help,” Laloon said.
However, despite their best efforts, Krystal Laloon died just after 1 a.m. on Monday.
The police were notified and a post-mortem is expected to take place at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park this week.
Officials from the Homicide Bureau have also been notified and are overseeing the case, the Express was told.
Apology not accepted
Gangadaye Laloon said the individual who opened the gate visited the family’s home on Monday afternoon to apologise, but they could not accept it as yet.
“He should have known better. If the gate is stuck and you pull it, and you see it slip off the track, which means it will fall, why are you still pulling it so many times? It had the children there too, you could have told them to move or to run. You could have done something. Right now we are in mourning. My grandson is awake now thankfully, but the poor boy is traumatised and in pain. His whole face is swollen and he is in pain and crying. And he doesn’t want to be alone at all. Even if he has to go to the bathroom he doesn’t want to go by himself, he needs his father or somebody with him,” Laloon said.
She said Kavish had suffered a broken jaw and fractures in his skull. He also had a large laceration to his face.
The family was told that he would need surgery, but doctors want to wait until the swelling in his face went down.
“I hope to forgive one day, but I will never forget,” Laloon said.