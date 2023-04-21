In his heyday, Esmond Byam was a skilled drummer who was driven by his passion for music.
As a young man in the ‘60s and ‘70s, he was an early member of the Trinidad Troubadours that played at local events and even toured internationally with renowned Calypso King of the World the Mighty Sparrow, and worked with other calypso giants including Chris “Tambu” Herbert and David Rudder.
In 1972, he met his sweetheart, and four years later he pledged his matrimonial commitment to her and they built a house and a home together in Malabar, Arima.
His musical passion evolved into a love for ballroom dancing, which he taught himself and his bride, and many evenings their home was filled with dance and laughter.
Esmond turned in his drumsticks for tools and equipment, and in every corner of their house, he maintained and beautified.
Two children and a granddaughter have been the icing on the cake in the harmonious life.
Four years ago, Alzheimer’s set in, and the harsh and progressive disease took away the 74-year-old’s memories, his ability to have conversations that reflected his vibrancy, and his skill sets.
About a month ago, on March 25, Esmond walked out of his family’s car that was in a parking lot of a shopping area in Arima, and disappeared.
What was supposed to be a swift shopping errand turned into a nightmarish episode which has his family grieving and distressed.
In an interview yesterday, his wife Monica Byam, 68, said they had celebrated 42 years of marriage last year.
“I cannot eat or sleep. I wonder about him and where he is, if he is sleeping or eating. He built this home and he has been comfortable here. Not having him here has been extremely hard on our family,” she wept.
They have been venturing into parts of the country that they had never gone before, searching for him and people who may have seen, or crossed paths with him; and any clues of his presence that he may have left behind.
He was employed with the Ministry of Works and Transport in the administrative payroll department for the electrical division until his retirement.
Byam said she, too, worked and retired from the Works and Transport Ministry, and she is Esmond’s main caregiver.
The early signs of Alzheimer’s were revealed when he was unable to remember the names of people he knew for years.
As the disease progressed, his love for taking bus rides on his own to visit relatives, or just for a cross-country trip, was stopped by his family, and he had to be under their constant watch.
Esmond’s wife reminisced on the days when his daily routine was to complete the crossword in the Express newspaper, his enjoyment of fixing things in the house, and his love for Christmas.
“Initially, he did not want to see a doctor because he did not come to terms with what was happening. Eventually, we went and he was diagnosed. Before taking the medication, he had some kind of memory and have a little conversation. But with the medication, he would be calm, but not remember anything and the conversation was next to nil.”
The wife said she took her husband almost everywhere with her, and he liked to sit in the car while she did the errands.
On March 25, she was going to purchase medication and he accompanied her.
She parked on Devenish Street, in Arima, and he sat in the car while she went to the store. A few minutes later, when she returned to the car, Esmond had disappeared.
A search in the car park evolved into her and other relatives and friends circling the streets of Arima, asking around for him and showing his picture to motorists, passersby and police officers.
The family circulated his picture on social media and several people who saw him contacted the family.
They have also distributed printed flyers and walked around with his picture.
The members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team (HSRT) have also joined the search and are working with the family.
“One person saw him in Maturita. A woman said she saw him by Beckles Trace, then resting by the ‘double bridge’. We got camera footage that showed him walking slowly by himself. We went searching there but nothing at all,” she said.
Byam said she is not giving up hope that she will bring Esmond home or get closure.
“He is a humble and homely person and he belongs back with us,” she said.
Byam, her children and other relatives have been relentless in their search for him.
“Every day we are searching and looking for him. On Wednesday, I rode the bus to as far as Guayaguayare giving out flyers and looking for him. I have driven to Mayaro, Manzanilla, San Fernando—everywhere we can think of—to look and ask around for him. In the same week he went missing, a woman told us that she saw him in Manzanilla. I do not know how true it is, but we covered all of our bases. We have gone to all of the police stations, also, to give them the flyers and inform them about his case,” she said.
The wife broke down in tears as she appealed to the public to bring any information about her husband to the family, the HSRT or the police. The family has issued a reward of $10,000 to attract attention to Esmond’s case.
Byam said there have been two prank callers which have added to the family’s distress as each call has to be checked out.
“One person called my son and said Esmond was seen in a bar somewhere by Gulf City. Eventually, when the person realised that we knew it was a hoax, he called back and confessed it was a prank call,” she said.
Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS, or the police emergency numbers, 555, 999, or 911, or send information on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) mobile app. The Hunters Search and Rescue Team can be contacted at 475-4350, 727-3333, or through their Facebook page.