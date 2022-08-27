AN elderly couple and two family members watching television were robbed by armed intruders of the television and thousands of dollars’ worth of other household items.
The four family members were in their living room at around 7.15 on Wednesday night when two men wearing bandanas over their faces both armed with firearms entered the house and announced a holdup.
One of the men tied the hands of one of the victims and dealt him a blow to the back of his head and about his body.
The armed thieves took a 32-inch television, a Fire Amazon Tablet, three cell phones, four gold rings, a generator and $100.
The perpetrators escaped with the loot in a silver Nissan Tiida.
Insp Ragbir, and other officers of the Eastern Division Task Force and Rio Claro CID responded and conducted a comprehensive search of the area for the suspects without success.