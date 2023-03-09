Aneesa Ramkissoon

Shot dead last week: Aneesa Ramkissoon
A St Augustine family has been forced to seek refuge outside of the community following a tragic turn of events.
 
Within the space of a few days, mother of three Aneesa Ramkissoon was fatally shot in the presence of other relatives at her home at Train Line Street in St Augustine, following which her sister’s home was burnt down.
 
On Monday afternoon, Ramkissoon’s sister, Seema, who lives a short distance away off Train Line Street, was targeted by two masked men.
 
The suspects entered the house shortly after 4 p.m. and threatened the woman and her family, warning her to leave the community.
 
They said they would get rid of the family “one by one”.
 
After the suspects left, Seema noticed smoke coming from outside.
She raised an alarm and grabbed as many personal items as she could, and exited the home.
 
Residents of the area attempted to form a bucket brigade to contain the fire, and notified the Fire Service.
 
However, despite their best efforts, the fire destroyed the premises.
 
While investigators have not given a direct motive for the fire, with some evidence even pointing to the cause being electrical, arson has not been officially ruled out.
 
In the interim, Seema and those in her household have sought refuge with other relatives who live outside of the community.
 
Aneesa Ramkissoon, 26, was murdered around 1.30 p.m. last week Friday.
 
She was forced to kneel in front of her family, including her children, before she was shot by three masked men.
 
Police said ten spent 9mm shells were found on the scene of the shooting.
Ramkissoon’s three children, the Express was told, are staying with another relative.
 
The family is being supported by the Ministry of Social Development, and the police have detained four men for questioning as part of ongoing investigations into the incidents.

