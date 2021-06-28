MONEY from the small bhaji (dasheen bush) patch they planted to the back of their home is the only income for Hema Pooran and her family at this time.
Pooran worked as a cleaner at an Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE). With schools being physically closed due to Covid-19, she currently does not have a job.
Her husband, a mason, is also unemployed. Pooran said securing jobs in his field during the pandemic has been difficult.
Pooran, 39, of Gasparillo, told the Express, “It make over a year since I’m home. Anytime I go to get a work in any little place, they not hiring and because of Covid, they letting go some of their workers. I home since March 2020.”
Pooran is a mother of five children ages 17, 16, 14, 11 and nine years.
All of them are engaged in online schooling. Pooran said payment of the Internet bill could not happen this month but a neighbour has granted them access to his Internet. She however said her elder children’s devices are not sufficiently effective for their schoolwork and they visit a relative for several hours to use his laptop.
She said family members have been facing their own Covid-19 challenges and are unable to assist financially. “That is how it is in this Covid time. It really tough for most people,” Pooran said.
She added, “We have a little bhaji patch we does sell a little bhaji to make out. If the neighbours want a bundle, they will give we a little change and that’s how we living right now. It’s not no big bhaji patch, it’s just a little one we plant for ourselves.”
She also said that acquiring hampers during this lockdown is challenging. “Last year when Covid now started, plenty people were giving hampers and stuff and we got one or two. This year, nothing. Honestly speaking I ask so much people who post up on Facebook, I tell them my problem and they say that they will get back on to me. That was so long and nothing. So much people asking. It really tough for people out here, it really, really tough, people crying. I real frustrated.”
Pooran said they have received hampers at times during the year from the councillor for Reform/Manahambre, Chris Hosein. She was ever grateful for the two chickens he dropped off for them.
The chickens were part of an initiative of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries and the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government. It is being executed by the National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation (Namdevco).
In a People’s National Movement (PNM) social media post attributed to Minister of Agriculture Clarence Rambharat, it was said that he and Minister of Rural Development Kazim Hosein accepted an offer from Nutrimix of a donation of 20,000 chickens and a similar offer of 20,000 from Arawak.
He said the chickens will be distributed through the councillors in Trinidad and the assemblymen in Tobago. Rambharat said each will be allocated 260 chickens to be distributed in packages of two to 130 families.
The first distribution, of chicken from Arawak, Minister Hosein in WhatsApp message said, coincided with the long weekend. Another distribution, he said, was to take place around the Labour Day holiday.
He encouraged the councillors to stay in contact with their burgesses. “Do your best to assist as many are facing hard times as a result of the ongoing pandemic. We must all continue to work together in this fight. We have a duty to the people we represent and we must ensure that we fulfil this duty,” Minister Hosein said.
Anyone wishing to assist Pooran can contact her at 477-4398.