“They were brothers, they used to always do everything by each other and when they were growing up, they would even sleep by each other’s homes.”
That was how relatives of Carlyle “Blacks” Hamilton spoke about the relationship that the 19-year-old had with the man who killed him.
Hamilton, of Smart Avenue, Penal, was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the Penal Health Centre last Friday.
A 20-year-old man from Hibiscus Drive surrendered to Penal police shortly after the killing.
Speaking with the media at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park yesterday, relatives said they were still trying to come to terms with the incident, noting that the entire ordeal seemed surreal.
One relative, who only gave his name as Neil, said he was confused over the incident.
“The two of them were very, very close. Sometimes one father didn’t know where their son was and when you call, that is when you find out he sleeping here and he safe. So this whole thing is just confusing to us,” Neil said.
He recalled as the two got older, they took different paths, adding that the suspect was known to associate with criminal elements in the community, while Hamilton took the “righteous” path.
This difference, he said, is what is believed to have triggered the incident which led to the teen’s killing.
Neil called on young persons to turn away from a life of crime, stating that there was no “good outcome” for “fast cash”.
He claimed that over the last three years, the Latchoos Road community had lost more than ten young people to violent crime.
“We used to run basketball and football and cricket but now...instead of people just living their lives, they are losing them. Over their decisions to associate with criminal elements we losing real youths in that particular area.
We have lost between ten to 15 youths in the last two to three years in that Latchoos Road area,” Neil said.