Residents of Five Rivers, Arouca had to swim out of their homes over the weekend following flooding after torrential rain.
The water rushed into their homes, causing thousands of dollars in losses.
Kathy Mohammed of Sunset Drive Lane, told the Express she awoke to rain, thunder and lightning around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday. “I heard movement in the yard, like bottles moving, by the time we opened the front door, the water just engulfed the whole place. It started flooding the whole house.”
She described her home as being five and half feet off the ground but yet three and a half feet of water made its way inside.
Mohammed said she had been living in the area for over 40 years and while they have experienced flooding in the past, Sunday’s was the worst.
She described leaving in the water, while on her husband’s back and with her hands around his neck and her mother having to be assisted by another relative through the water. “They had to swim us out,” she said.
Mohammed’s mother, Myrna Veira, is a diabetic pensioner. The house is also occupied by Mohammed’s 18-year-old son, her husband and another male relative.
“We lost everything. Everybody’s still scrubbing and cleaning in this whole district,” Mohammed said.
Veira, 69, explained that the community is next to the bus route and the drains in the area have been contributing to the flooding. “Last year the authorities built this drain by us. Technically they narrowed it down, what they should have done was leave it at the width it was and go up. If they had made the drain taller, it might have helped us.”
Vieira who said she was a community activist for the area, also told the Express that water was diverted from two other drains to their area. She said these issues and the non-cleaning of drains, especially one located near a school, have caused their plight. “If county will come on a regular basis and clean the debris from that particular drain, we will not get the water this bad. We will get the water but not this bad.”
Veira said water even entered parked cars. She calculated her losses to be about $25,000 and said her daughter lost all her appliances and furniture.
She added, “My neighbour, he was holding on to his washing machine and the flood was carrying it and carrying him and the neighbours had to call to him to let it go because you will die going with it.”
Public Utilities Minister and Member of Parliament for Lopinot/Bon Air West Marvin Gonzales visited the residents. Veira said, “He came out house to house and he asked us what’s happening. We don’t know what next he will do for us but I compliment him very highly because he came out and checked us.”
Chairman of the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation Kwasi Robinson, Alderman Dianne Bishop, councillor for Five Rivers Desiree De Freitas-Foster and Dwayne Mora councillor for La Florissante/Lopinot, also went to the area. Robinson told the Express, “We assisted with clearing and cleaning and we also had the DMU (Disaster Management Unit) doing assessments.” Robinson yesterday said they were in the process of distributing mattresses and hampers to the affected residents.
The pensioner said they had supplied them with cleaning agents and she hoped, “If they could give a small compensation to help us get back one or two of the items that will be helpful.”
Veira was however thankful for life. “To God be the glory, we are alive.”