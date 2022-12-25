Farewell, Fazeer

He may have at times been provocative and ruffled a variety of feathers but as he hosted his last TV6 Morning Edition programme yesterday, Fazeer Mohammed was toasted for never compromising in his pursuit of the truth for Trinidad and Tobago.
Mohammed has helmed the popular early morning talk show since 2010, where leaders, politicians, analysts, artistes and the host’s beloved game of cricket were given a forum to speak to or answer to the national community.
As he kicked off his last two hours on air at 6 a.m. Mohammed was surprised to be interrupted by a clip of his first introduction to the country as host of the show.
He expressed his surprise and poked fun at his outfits for the first few years, stating: “Look at that fool in a shirt and tie.”
He later became himself and did not conform to anyone else’s standards, Mohammed said.
Mohammed reminisced that he would have fussed more in the earlier days over outfits and sets, such as choosing the right colour of shirt.
He exits the show at age 57 and turns 58 in January.
He also joked over his love of blue plumbago flowers and that he was often pilfering them from a particular location, but the plants had since been cut down.
Mohammed thanked his wife, his “better half”, and said she had helped keep him in a straight line and “bouffing” him when necessary.
Mohammed even, in his inimitable style, “thanked” the United National Congress (UNC) for its “thin-skinned arrogance for running me from CNMG”, now TTT, which led him to TV6.
He was referring to his exit from the State-owned television station while the People’s Partnership was in power, from the then-Caribbean New Media Group, where his dismissal in 2010 was questioned.
Mohammed was then asked to host TV6’s Morning Edition and issued thanks yesterday to his producers and the Caribbean Communications Network (CCN), which includes Trinidad Express Newspapers Ltd.
He also noted that on being fired, his colleague at CNMG, Colleen Holder, had resigned in protest.
Mohammed called Holder “courageous” and said had it been the other way around, he would have remained at CNMG “collecting the money”.
Among those thanking Mohammed for his contribution was former education minister Anthony Garcia and businessman Jai Leladharsingh, who called the former host “a fair journalist” and “a champion of this country”.
Leladharsingh said Mohammed had brought the issues to the fore and fought for the people.
Several callers referred to Mohammed as a “spokesman for the people”, including political activist Wendell Eversley.
Mohammed recalled that among his first interviews was attorney Dana Seetahal, who was shot and killed while driving home one night in 2014.
Mohammed said he was “scared” of Seetahal and concerned about phrasing his questions correctly, as the renowned senior counsel had a way of being no nonsense.
In retirement from Morning Edition, Mohammed said he was hoping to spend more time with his plants, growing flowers and fruits such as sugar apple, while he also hoped to draw hummingbirds to his yard.
He ended his segment with a poetic reading of the lyrics to We Jammin’ Still, by the Ultimate Rejects, smiling as he read “just hold dem and wuk dem”.