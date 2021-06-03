A drawing with the words “I love my daddy” was the last profile picture on the What’s app profile of Sgt Lyndon Jacob, who died from the Covid-19 coronavirus last week.
The profile picture was immortalised in a golden picture frame and signed by Sgt Jacob’s colleagues and other mourners at his funeral held on Tuesday.
Among the small gathering at the funeral and burial at the Tabaquite Public Cemetery was Superintendent Roger Alexander, who is the head of the Special Operations Response Team – the last unit where the sergeant was posted.
Sargeant Jacob’s wife and a few relatives remained in the car near the grave site for the 15-minute ceremony of his last rites.
In keeping with the Covid-19 public relations which has led to the downsizing of public gatherings including funerals, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Band was represented by a bugle player and a drummer.
Jacob was one of the youngest sergeants in the TTPS.
On May 26, Jacob, 40 of Tabaquite, was found unresponsive at land he purchased at Sankarlal Drive, Williamsville 30 a.m., unresponsive in his car.
Attempts were made to revive Jacob and the emergency health service was also contacted.
Jacob was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jacob was a father of two, including a one-month-old baby.