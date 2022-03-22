Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi has vowed to transform the physical infrastructure of Trinidad to ensure that the people benefit from good roads and the provision of essential services from the 14 regional corporations.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley reassigned Al-Rawi as Attorney General to Local Government Minister in a surprise Cabinet reshuffle last Wednesday.
Al-Rawi has not publicly spoken about what has been viewed as a “demotion” however, last night, in a fiery speech at the People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in San Fernando he said his “back is broad” and he is “accustomed to pressure”.
He said under his leadership there were “epic successes” at the Ministry of the Attorney General and so too there will be successes at the Local Government Ministry.
Al-Rawi’s road to change starts from today as the Joint Select Committee (JSC) report on Local Government Reform will be debated in the House of Representatives from 10 a,m on Wednesday.
“What I can promise you Is that I can give you my heart and soul and every living breathing breath that I have of commitment and hard work,” he said.
Al-Rawi, also commonly referred to as “AG” in his last post coined a new term “LG” for his new portfolio. He pointed to his T-shirt with the words “#IamLG” on it.
You know I am a man of data, you know I move with pace, you know I don't walk, I run..you know my back broad, you know I accustom to pressure,” he said adding that he learnt from the best as he pointed to Rowley.
Al-Rawi said the Local Government Ministry is about the people and he takes pride in returning to the ground.
“I return with pleasure for the purpose of serving people in Local Government,” he said.
He further noted that under his leadership he has a larger staff to manage.
Al-Rawi said the Office of the Attorney General employs 1920 people whilst the Local Ministry actively employs 26,659 people.
He added that the Local Government Ministry spends 75 per cent of its allocations in giving Local Government corporations support.
Al-Rawi said under his leadership there will be big changes in the systems.
He said it is time for proper coordination of services so that when “WASA digs a hole we don't have to fall into it,”.
He also disclosed that he met with representatives of all 14 regional corporations on Tuesday.
Al-Rawi painted a picture of what a “different Trinidad” would look like.
He said the easier provision of services through digital transformation, better roads, lights, and maintenance of spaces.
He said the Local Government corporations can operate with “executive councils” which would look like a Cabinet and have the ability to effectively control the Corporation and deliver services to the people without party divisions.
Al-Rawi said the executive council will be a full time job, not a part time job where a stipend is given.
Councillors, he said, would serve on a full time basis just like elected Members of Parliament.
He noted that Local Government is responsible for 80 per cent of the road networks in Trinidad and Tobago.
Al-Rawi said he can relate to the people who face pressure when their cars fall into deep holes as he disclosed this happened to him on a recent drive to Brasso Seco.
His job, he said, is to wind up operations at Local Government corporations and
manage the implementation of the new system.
Al-Rawi also promised to assist in the development of Agriculture.
He said Rural Development, which falls under his new Ministry, takes you to land ownership with the conjunction with the Agriculture Ministry.
Al-Rawi said his mission for the Government is to get the job done which he will fulfil.