THE Ministry of Local Government plans to prosecute all offenders of watercourse and drainage laws throughout the country as part of its nationwide cleaning campaign.
This according to Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, who speaking at the site of the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court demolition on Saturday warned all offenders that all relevant laws would be strictly enforced.
The ministry last week visited the San Fernando area to remove unwanted and derelict buildings, cars, debris and appliances throughout the areas.
Al-Rawi said that it had identified watercourses that were intruded upon and had resulted in flooding. At the next stage for the ministry, he said was the law enforcement aspect.
“Quite interestingly, I am the first attorney general to act in Local Government and enforcement of the law is not unfamiliar to me. I want to give a strong warning to people who have offended the law in watercourses and drainage.
We will be applying the law because we know who to do,” he said.
Addressing the issue of flooding, he said, both physical development and drainage issues would be assessed.
With reference to recent floods in Coconut Drive and the Cipero River, he said, “It is not in a position where we will have to go and see what is blocking the watercourses and what is causing the volumetric control issues that is what our survey side has done. Coming out of the date we have to talk to the Minister of Finance to get the resources we require to get things done.”
He added that illegal and unplanned development has caused problems that result in floods. He said that the sources of flooding varied from building in flood-prone areas to changes in watercourses due to urbanisation.
In some areas, he said, relief should be expected.
“You can’t build in the flood plain and expect not to get flooded. That is why in some areas we’ve gone and redeveloped the area, like the Marabella train line where we’ve done the housing improvement programme going into hundreds of houses and elevating homes. In some of these areas people went and built without permission and subjected themselves to harm.”
“In other areas where, take for instance what happened in Couva, if you look at what happened over the last couple of days we saw re-diversion of waterways based on urban development. I want to get into that area and I want to re-direct water. In some areas, yes, you will see relief. In Barrackpore, in some areas in the Princes Town Regional Corporation, there are flooding issues where we’ve identified eight people have gone in and restricted the riverbank to two feet. We are going to take legal action against those persons because hundreds of people cannot be flooded out,” he said.
—Khamarie Rodriguez