A two per cent wage increase is not enough for public servants, says Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.
In an interview with the Express on Monday, Augustine called on the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) to do better, especially in light of continued high prices for goods and services.
“In my opinion the workers deserve some more because they have waited a pretty long time to get to this place of being able to negotiate for increased wages, and the truth is most people...their wages cannot meet the demands of the day, and so the question for the State is how do we get the wages up to meet the demands of the day, the cost of living, while at the same time generating patterns of growth throughout various sectors in the country,” Augustine said.
He said with the two per cent offer on the table rejected by the majority of unions, he expects further talks to take place.
“It is a negotiation and I expect the CPO to return with another offer and there would be a back and forth before there is some final sign-off.
“What is very critical for consideration is prices, because prices continue to sky-rocket across the country, especially the price of wheat and wheat-related products, and with the marginal increase in fuel costs that would also drive-up transportation and food prices. Key to look at is growth,” Augustine added.
The Chief Secretary said Finance Minister Colm Imbert continues to give mixed signals to the citizenry.
“I have seen the indications from the Minister of Finance, at some points it seems as if he is enthusiastic and that the economy is doing well and at other points it sounds as if the economy is doing poorly and so it is sort of a schizophrenic response to the economy as a whole,” Augustine said.