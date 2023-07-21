Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine was made to apologise for telling Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke to “shut your stink mouth” at Wednesday’s special sitting of the THA.
During the sitting, Augustine displayed copies of search warrants served on him, Deputy Chief Secretary Faith B.Yisrael and former THA chief administrator Ethelyn John, and a production order served on acting THA chief administrator Denese Toby-Quashie.
He said the “ridiculousness” of the warrant served on John was that it was granted on the basis that she was hired in or around November 2021.
“A simple Google search would have revealed that the PNM was in office at that time and anyone hired at that time would have been hired by the PNM. And further and more egregious is the prospect that the THA hired Ms John,” he said, pointing out that the Public Service Commission hires public servants.
“...Here we have a warrant that premises on a pattern of being fully dunce,” Augustine said.
He wondered whether the search was done as “payback or retribution” for John submitting allegations against a senior public servant from the Office of the Prime Minister, who he said was “fingered in wrongdoing by the recent audit of works from the Division of Infrastructure”.
He also criticised police for serving an order on acting Chief Administrator Denese Toby-Quashie to produce personnel files of all individuals employed by the THA from November 2021 to present.
He said between then and now, the THA had employed more than 1,000 people.
“I hope the Chief Administrator packs all these files on a truck and give the TTPS to take them back to Trinidad to review them,” he said.
He said his heart wept when he saw his Form Five teacher on the list, who was never a THA employee.
“What is evident is that the basis of these warrants was for the TTPS to go on Facebook, find all the people who are vocal supporters of this administration and persecute them for supporting this administration,” Augustine said.
He said if this was the level of intelligence gathering by the TTPS, “it stands to reason why crime is where it is”.
He said he found it curious that the TTPS never went behind “real fake profilers” operating from out of the opposition camp.
“How come the police ain’t question Rhoda Bharath yet and she is a clear case of being employed by the State under false pretence to do blogging for a belligerent Government...,” he said.
He described the search warrant served on Deputy Chief Secretary Faith B.Yisrael on Saturday as a “lazy copy and paste warrant”.
“Do I need to come to this House to tell the TTPS and some ignorant magistrate that the Member for Glamorgan/Belle Garden is not hired by the THA?” he asked.
PDP’s Duke and Minority Leader Kelvon Morris loudly objected to his comment.
Shouting across the floor to Duke, Augustine retorted: “Man, shut your stink mouth!”
Presiding officer Abby Tayler asked Augustine to retract his statement and apologise.
“I am so guided, I apologise and retract and I save some of these comments for outside the chamber,” Augustine responded.
Police searched Augustine’s official residence on Tuesday.
He described the search as “sloppy work” by police.