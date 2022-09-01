The people of Trinidad and Tobago were meant to be “vanguards” and must stop thinking small, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has said.
In his Independence Day message, Augustine called on T&T to remember its ingenuity, saying the country was yet to maximise its potential.
In a video-recorded message, Augustine said after 60 years of Independence, “We must ask ourselves what kind of country we should be....Have we built a country where we feel truly independent, or do some, based on creed and geographic location, feel more restricted and dependent than others?”
Augustine said it’s been touted that “life begins at 60” and said, “We can’t be afraid to ask the tough questions, and if life begins at 60, we are at a critical juncture.”
The Chief Secretary said in serving the country, “we are ultimately serving ourselves....we are the ones who should be bravely breaking the mould”.
Augustine noted the events of 1962 and said the opportunity had presented itself to inject fresh energy into the governance process, and for the country to develop an authentic style.
He said the vision of Independence was not simply for the gaining of power but so that each person would become empowered.