Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has come to the defence of THA Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke, amid accusations that Duke had “embarrassed” Tobago during his trip to Dubai to attend the Dubai Expo 2020.
“The man is busy doing his work. Leave the man to do his work,” Augustine said yesterday.
Claims about Duke’s behaviour were made by THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris in a news release on Monday.
“The news that a senior member of the THA executive council showed up half an hour late to a presentation in Dubai, added to reports that the said official was rude and obnoxious, as well as misrepresented our island of Tobago, is a total embarrassment and should be of great concern to us all,” the release said.
However, Augustine described this as disinformation.
At yesterday’s THA post-executive council media briefing, he said a voice note was also being circulated speaking about Duke’s behaviour.
“We’re not sure that the person who issued the voice note was someone who was actually on the trip in Dubai. No evidence is provided that Mr Duke misbehaved in Dubai, however, there is this narrative that Mr Duke went to Dubai and embarrassed Tobago,” Augustine said.
“It is unfortunate that the election is over but some on the other side just can’t stop licking their wounds. Why are we still with this sort of disinformation and the propaganda and the smear campaign? It’s highly unnecessary,” he added.
Disorganised organisers
Augustine went on to lay out the “facts” of the challenges the three-member Tobago team faced in getting to Dubai, due to “disorganised organisers” in Trinidad.
He said Tobago’s display items were sent to Dubai long before the new THA executive got into office.
Augustine said when he assumed office in December, he received a note from the Secretary for Community Development, with a long list of individuals from Tobago that the former executive council scheduled to send to the Dubai Expo.
He said the list included the former secretary for Community Development, head of THA’s business development unit, officers from the Division of Finance and the Economy, head of the Tobago Tourism Agency Louis Lewis, and representatives from the Division of Tourism.
“Our initial response to the matter was no, and then we received a letter from ExportTT inviting me to attend the expo, all expenses paid by the Dubai government,” he stated.
Augustine said because it was so early in the new executive council’s tenure, he decided to let Duke represent him and Tobago at the expo.
He said the THA’s protocol office forwarded Duke’s name to the organisers in Trinidad.
“Because the deputy chief secretary was now attending, we decided to send two other officers along with him—the head of the Tobago Tourism Agency Mr. Lewis, and the head of BDU (business development unit) (Shelly-Ann Baptiste), who was responsible for curating the items for display currently going on in Dubai,” he stated.
He said the information received from Trinidad was that the Dubai government would pay for Duke’s expenses (except for his per diem), Baptiste’s expenses and half of her per diem, and only Lewis’ accommodation and expenses on the ground in Dubai.
“So, as a THA, we proceeded to procure a ticket for Mr. Lewis. They were to leave on Friday March 4. On the morning of Friday March 4, we will then hear from the disorganised organisers in Trinidad that they did not have visas, they did not have tickets available,” Augustine said.
He said Duke was scheduled to make his presentation at the Expo on March 10 and the country’s main display was on March 11.
Augustine said on the morning of Saturday March 5, he had to exit church to deal with the matter of visas and tickets.
“I spoke to the Minister of Trade, she had to get information and then call me back. She herself did not even realise that the T&T contingent had not left as yet and that the tickets were not here. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not say when the visas would be available,” he stated.
He said it was at this point the THA executive made the decision that it could not leave Lewis in Dubai alone and that it had to also send Duke and Baptiste.
He said Lewis had already left for Dubai on March 4.
Augustine said Baptiste received her visa on March 5 and the THA was able to get a flight for her to Dubai.
“Because we weren’t getting the visa through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Duke himself had to organise, between Saturday and Sunday, and got his visa himself. In fact, he got his visa three hours before a flight left Piarco on Sunday evening,” he said.
“When they got to Dubai, the reports coming from our team members is that they were very disorganised across there in Dubai.
“After having informed us that Deputy Chief Secretary Mr Duke would speak on March 10, when we got to Dubai, Mr Duke’s name was not on the programme, and I said to our protocol office that if Mr Duke is not speaking as deputy chief secretary then no one else from Tobago is speaking because he, in fact, was one of the most senior public servants there on this trip,” he explained.
Trip a success
Augustine reported sending the three Tobago representatives to Dubai cost the THA $178,724.17.
Had the THA only paid for Lewis, the cost would have been $66,916.91, he said.
“We had to increase our budget because the organisers in Trinidad were extremely disorganised, did not know their head from their foot,” he said.
Augustine said while accusations were swirling about Duke’s behaviour in Dubai, his trip was successful as individuals from Dubai are already interested in investing in Tobago.
He said Duke and public servants from the Division of Finance were expected to meet with the investors yesterday.
“I’ve said it before, Deputy Chief Secretary Duke talks, it’s a problem...he stays silent, it’s a problem. The man is busy doing his work. Leave the man to do his work,” Augustine said, adding that in future, he will ignore inflammatory comments.