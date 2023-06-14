Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says he will speak on the controversial audio recording allegedly of two THA officials by the end of the week.
He said last night that when he does, he and the entire executive will be exonerated.
“I will speak on the issue; this is more than just an audio tape, it involves some security considerations, extremely serious at that, and it requires me as leader to ensure I spend enough time mulling over it,” he said at an executive council district town hall meeting for Bagatelle/Bacolet, at the Tobago Fairfield Complex.
“I can also say with a high degree of confidence, myself and the executive will be properly exonerated. So I have no fear at all, so don’t lose sleep over it. By the time we get to the end of this week, you will hear much more extensively about this matter and others as well,” Augustine said.
And despite Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s statements that the THA intentionally recommended someone accused of wrongdoing for the position of Chief Administrator, THA Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith B.Yisrael is saying this is not true.
Speaking with the Express via cellphone yesterday, B.Yisrael said the person Rowley is referring to had in fact been suspended, but that is not the person intended for the job.
B.Yisrael added that Rowley is misleading the public.
She said: “It is definitely misleading. It is simply not accurate. It does not represent the process as outlined in the laws and regulations, and it does not represent what actually happened.”
According to B.Yisrael, the process of appointing a new chief administrator is a simple one that could have taken a very short time.
She said following consultations between Rowley and THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, the Prime Minister had a simple task of penning what could have been a two-line letter to his permanent secretary, indicating whom the recommended person that was agreed on was.
However, according to Rowley, that process was interrupted after receiving another correspondence from the Public Service Commission (PSC) that the recommended person is the subject of allegations of wrongdoing and has been suspended from their position at the Central Administrative Services of Tobago, Office of the Prime Minister (CAST).
As such, the commission was left with no choice but to withdraw the letter.
And Rowley was left feeling slighted as Farley hid the fact that the THA intended to take action against the person as well.
Despite Rowley calling the actions of the THA “deceitful” and “disappointing”, B.Yisrael said the THA is not interested in any name-calling.
Instead, she reiterated that appointing a new Chief Administrator is a simple process that only Rowley can action.
Asked if Farley, who has now “gone missing”, according to Rowley, will comment on this issue, she said he will comment further if he sees fit.