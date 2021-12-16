Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Farley Augustine says the THA does not answer to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and will not be taking advice from him.
Speaking at yesterday’s THA post-executive council media briefing, Augustine said it was only yesterday morning that the two letters sent to him by the Attorney General “arrived” on his desk.
The letters raised issue with Watson Duke simultaneously holding the position of THA Deputy Chief Secretary and president of the Public Services Association (PSA).
On Monday, Duke offered his resignation as PSA head, effective December 31.
Augustine said he was informed that the two letters from the Attorney General were sent to the Clerk of the House, but he did not get them until yesterday morning.
Nonetheless, he said: “The issue of whether I will respond or not, the truth is the Tobago House of Assembly does not answer to the Attorney General. The Tobago House of Assembly is a semi-autonomous body and we definitely do not answer to the Attorney General.
“I will add that the Attorney General perhaps is not the best person to give advice on conflict of interest, given that he’s part of a Government that is paying his family handsomely multiple millions in rental.
“So Hochoy Charles, yes, I will take some advice from Hochoy Charles, he’s Tobagonian and by right can give me, or anybody from Tobago, can give us advice. The AG...not so much.”
‘The law is clear’
Augustine argued that the two-plus weeks before Duke’s official resignation would allow Duke sufficient time to sever all ties with the PSA.
“It is not an issue of a grace period, the law is clear. You cannot receive remuneration from any other place or benefits from another place if you are a member of the executive of the Tobago House of Assembly. Once Mr Duke is not receiving any remuneration anywhere else, he can legally be a part of the executive council as Deputy Chief Secretary. Full stop. That’s the law,” he said.
“Mr Duke was elected as Deputy Chief Secretary, and for the first time in the history of Tobago, the Deputy Chief Secretary will not carry a stand-alone division and will not have anyone else attached to that division. Now, we have never had that before.
“So it means then that what Mr Duke has at the moment is the portfolio of Deputy Chief Secretary, but he does not have an administrator assigned to him. He does not have workers assigned to him. He does not have divisional offices yet assigned to him. So his function is almost very titular at the moment. And that’s one of the reasons why chief secretaries past have always assigned additional portfolios to that of the deputy Chief Secretary,” Augustine said.
“I have made myself absolutely clear that I will not give him additional portfolios because that will require that Public Service staff now be attached to him and his portfolio, and for that to happen, there will be some obvious conflicts of interest, not illegal, but unethical. There’s a difference.”
Where Duke is at the moment is a legally safe place for him to be, Augustine said.
“He adhered to my proddings. He has resigned effective the end of the year, that’s why I say that that’s sufficient. And when we cross over into January, we can treat with any additional portfolios or functions that I would like the Deputy Chief Secretary to play,” he added.