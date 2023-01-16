Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has revealed that a THA reshuffle is coming and the changes would take effect closer to month end.
He said the team has had a year in office and some changes are to be made. He spoke about the impending reshuffle during an interview with reporters on Friday.
The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) won the December 6, 2021 Tobago House of Assembly election 14-1. One year later Augustine and 15 other THA members announced their resignations from the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP). All 15 members have stated that they were now independents. Augustine said a reshuffle of the THA independents is looming.
“The time frame I am looking at is towards the end of the month of January and of course I would give clear updates in terms of how that would go, how the structural changes will be like because we spent one year in office so we got a chance to see what works, what does not work what requires some tweaking, because it is all about being able to efficiently roll out the mandate, pledges to the people of Tobago,” Augustine said.