Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has instructed that two relatively-new patrol vessels that have been “collecting dust” at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Tobago be serviced and handed over to the police so that they can properly patrol the environmentally-sensitive Nylon Pool.
The action follows a “zess” party at the Nylon Pool on Sunday night, attended by hundreds of people.
Augustine confirmed efforts to stop the party proved futile, as the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard had no available boats that night.
The Express was told several fishing boats and at least one glass-bottom tour boat were used to transport people to the Nylon Pool.
Augustine said he saw the video and noticed the partygoers were “jam up, jam up” in the water, and were not wearing face masks.
He was speaking at yesterday’s THA post-executive council media briefing in Scarborough.
Augustine said he was disappointed by the actions of the partygoers.
He said it seemed that such events have been occurring at the Nylon Pool every weekend.
He said while he was forgiving, he was not understanding with regard to what occurred.
“...Forgiving, in that it’s already happened. We need to do better and we need to move on from it but, certainly, I will not be empathetic to that kind of madness,” he said.
Augustine added: “I, along with my team, have been the strongest advocates for reopening the beaches, the strongest advocates for getting the reef boats back up and running, so much so that the very first conversation I had with the Prime Minister, this is one of the things we discussed. And in short order, the Prime Minister delivered and reopened the beaches.
“Now that the beaches are fully open, I wish to remind you all to be very, very judicious about how you conduct yourselves. Covid-19 is still with us.”
Noting that Covid-19 cases and deaths have been on the decline, he urged Tobagonians not to let the island return to the days of high numbers and significant backlogs in the healthcare system.
Patrol boats for police
Augustine emphasised that the Nylon Pool was an environmentally-sensitive area and Tobagonians were responsible for protecting it.
“Please, we can do better, and we should do better,” he stressed.
He said earlier this week he spoke to head of the Tobago Police Division, ACP William Nurse, about the two patrol vessels, and asked him to begin identifying officers within the Police Service who would need to attain a licence to operate the vessels.
Augustine said the two boats were used for the Dragon Boat Festival one year.
“...And they just park up, taking dust...relatively new, new engines on them, used only once. We are going to service them and we are going to provide them to the police so that the police will now be able, very soon, to patrol the area and deal quite creatively with those who are endangering our environment and breaching the laws governing operations within that area,” he said.
“But we don’t want you to get locked up, we don’t want you to get charged. We want you to preserve the environment and preserve your own lives.”