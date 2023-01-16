TOBAGO House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says he is not at all daunted by any decision by the Tobago Bandleaders’ Association to protest, if the THA’s $1.3 million allocation to mas is not increased.
Augustine was speaking to the media in Tobago on Friday.
Augustine said he was open to meeting with stakeholders.
“I am open to meeting with them as stakeholders and the decision to whether they produce something for the road or not, that’s obviously their call. As I indicated, remember Tobago is transitioning to the place where February Carnival for Tobago would mean something different than it would mean for Trinidad and October will eventually become our main stake in Carnival business and so what they are doing (protest) might even speed along the transition process faster, but we will see how it goes,” he said.
He said bandleaders received less money in October and produced better mas.
“For October mas we gave far less to the bandleaders in terms of what we give as a subsidy in October to assist them, we gave far less to them than that. October also was not a competition so there were no competition prizes to be won in October. I am sure everyone would agree that the mas we got in October was superior to what we normally get in February.
“The public would agree with that, and the THA contributed far less to getting that done than what we normally do in February. You have to also remember that there is competition in February which means that there will be prize monies to be paid to the mas leaders,” Augustine said.
Transition period
Augustine said it is the intention of the Assembly to transition away from the staging of two Carnivals to one, and it is hoped the 2023 edition of Tobago’s October Carnival is bigger and better.
“Tobago is really transitioning so at this early stage we will have two Carnivals but it’s a transitionary period. We will get to the point where the February Carnival becomes the time that Tobago markets itself for retreats, for alternative activities, for a place to unwind, as a place to get away from the noises elsewhere so we will be making good use of the opportunities during this time. But granted that we have only had our very first installation of large-scale indigenous Tobago Carnival we have incrementally transitioned to that place to where February Tobago is marketed for different types of activities and October we have our Carnival activities, but we are not there yet,” Augustine said.
He said the assessments are being done.