SEARCHES continued for a third consecutive day yesterday for Shomari Fraser, who is believed to have drowned near Farallon Rock in the Gulf of Paria in San Fernando.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team joined with San Fernando fishermen and residents in the search for Fraser, 21, who was liming with friends in a boat that was docked near Farallon Rock on Friday. Fraser’s friends jumped into the gulf and swam to shore, but when he jumped into the water he got into difficulties.