Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) deputy leader Farley Augustine is encouraging Tobagonians to keep their health in check and pray not to get sick as the island’s parallel healthcare system for treating Covid-19 patients has collapsed.
“...so chances are once you go hospital, any kind of problems you have related to your lungs, it is automatically Covid. The ICU (intensive care unit) that was done for the hospital, not for Covid, is full. The parallel healthcare system has collapsed. Pray not to get sick,” he said on Wednesday night, during a PDP meeting in Belle Garden/Glamorgan leading up to the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election next Monday.
“Tobago, keep yourself healthy. Eat right, exercise, watch your intake of salt and sugary drinks, watch your intakes of carbohydrates and all them starchy food and all them provision and dumpling and rice all you love. Watch it because you don’t want your diabetes to act up too much. Take your insulin on time, take your medication on time, exercise is important, get out and walk around a playing field in your area because you cannot afford to get sick right now,” he urged.
Augustine said in a few days’ time the PDP intends to fix these problems...“And Dr Faith B Yisrael will be the person that will fix that,” he told party supporters.
Augustine said the public continued to blame doctors and nurses for the poor state of the healthcare system in Tobago, when in reality they were victims of a broken system.
Giving an example of the inefficient healthcare system, Augustine disclosed that in 2019 he had to make his way to Trinidad with his mother for medical test results because it was going to take an entire month to get the same results in Tobago. “I came home one evening sometime in 2019 and my mother said she had to go to the doctor. She’s not one of those that loves going to the doctor but she said her foot just keeps swelling and she was just feeling tired,” he said.
He said initial tests done privately showed “growth patterns” but could not readily determine the problem. He said a private doctor recommended that he go through the public healthcare system as it would have been cheaper to get more tests done.
“One of the things I must say is thank God that I was an assemblyman because notwithstanding the inefficiencies in the system, the truth is people got up and got moving because they saw me there with my mother. In fact, I made it my duty to take time off and take her myself because if they see my face somebody will be afraid they end up on Facebook or TV the next day,” Augustine recalled.
More tests
He said cancer was suspected and his mother had to undergo more tests to determine the root cause.
“So they’re running all sorts of tests and then as we tried to run tests, at one stage some of the machines were not working in the hospital. We went by Calder Hall Medical and they said yes, we could do the test for you but you can’t get the report until another month or so because somebody has to come from Trinidad to look at the results, and they come one day in the month and they do the report,” he stated.
“I said I can’t wait a month because if it is cancer she could be dead before a month. Another time, we did an MRI and the kind workers just packed up all of the images and I flew down to Trinidad with them myself to get a report done, because somebody had to come up from Trinidad to get it done, and based on the waiting list we may not get the results until about three months thereafter,” he added.
Tired of the process, he said he proceeded to price the cost of the report at private institutions in Trinidad.
“I got on to St Clair Medical and when I looked at the cost of the test, when I considered the cost of plane ticket, the cost of ground transportation, the cost of the test and it was still way cheaper than it will cost me to do it at Calder Hall Medical in Tobago,” he said.
“We got to St Clair, got the test done and I could remember clearly walking on the tarmac heading back to the plane and it’s a notification from St Clair with an email with all the reports of all the tests done earlier that same day. And I’m saying if one small private institution can get it right, what happen to our public system where you and I are paying health surcharge over and over and for donkey years for,” Augustine said.
“When we stand on this platform and we talk about autonomy, it is not just about autonomy for a parliament in Tobago, for a legislature in Tobago, for us to sit and pass laws. It is autonomy that even in healthcare we have a system that is not as reliant on other institutions in Trinidad. Why does someone have to come up to do a report for us? Why don’t we train young people to do it?” he asked.