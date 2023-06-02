Farley Augustine

Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

President of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George is calling on leaders of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to “man up” and clear the air on the voice note, in which two people alleged to be THA officials are heard discussing the use of assembly funds to pay for partisan political activity.

“We think that it is now incumbent upon the leaders of the THA to come out and clear the air and indicate what, if any position, they have in relation to these matters, as they do not appear to be going away or dying quickly and have taken a life of its own,” he said yesterday.

He said notwithstanding the hallowed words of former prime minister Basdeo Panday, who said politics has a morality of its own, Tobagonians expect and, in fact maybe, are demanding that the current leadership of the THA show that as far as Tobago politics goes, it must be held to a higher moral and ethical standard, and one which can withstand scrutiny and searching and searing investigation, in so far as honesty, transparency and forthrightness,” he said.

“I think that unless this is addressed, one way or the other, there is going to be a continuing, lingering question mark over the relevance, validity, transparency and honesty of persons who may or may not, in one way or another, be implicated or associated with this voice note,” George stated.

“We think that it is incumbent upon all our leaders in Tobago to come together, not seek to make a political football out of it but to treat with this issue with maturity, sincerity, honesty and dignity. And, if it is necessary to indicate that there has been a mea culpa and an apology, after which we can try to move on with a sense of dignity and respect from the people of Tobago.

“In the circumstances, it appears that nothing less will suffice, nothing less will placate the calls and requests of the public and the media and the electorate, who are going to be called upon at some point to choose who their leaders in Tobago shall be,” George said.

He said at that point in time, the question will be this: “Who do you wish to lead you? Persons who are willing to ‘man up’ and admit if something went wrong and take the responsibility for it? Or persons who continue to engage in shenanigans, evasions and clever and crafted deceptions while seeking to obfuscate rather than elucidate on matters of national importance,” George said.

“There are, of course, very serious, weighty and troubling matters. And we of the Tobago Business Chamber maintain and re-emphasise our call for all public officials in Tobago to always seek to strive for the highest standards of moral and ethical behaviour while in public office, and particularly when dealing with matters of the public purse and matters of transpa­ren­cy and accountability,” he added.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Govt passes bill to extend terms of office

Govt passes bill to extend terms of office

What the Privy Council deemed as the unlawful extension of the life of local government bodies after they expired on December 2, 2022, has been rectified.

The Municipal Corporations (Extension of Terms of Office and Validation) Bill, 2023 was passed in the Senate, at the Red House, Port of Spain, on Wednesday.

It was passed in the House of Representatives on Monday with Government’s simple majority.

Nyan: A sad situation

Nyan: A sad situation

SANATAN DHARMA MAHA SABHA general secretary Vijay Maharaj has labelled as “disgusting” remarks by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that some secondary schools were breeding uneducated gang members.

Maharaj yesterday also questioned what the Government was doing to immediately address a “critical issue” affecting many children, saying the need for reform of the education system has been pending for years.

Boy, 15, slain

Boy, 15, slain

A 15-year-old boy who dropped out of school because of financial problems was gunned down in an abandoned house in Wallerfield yesterday morning.

Police said residents of Antigua Road, Wallerfield, heard several gunshots around 12.45 a.m. and called the police.

Recommended for you