Farmer Nappy

A screenshot from Farmer Nappy’s “Backyard Jam” music video.

With a near flawless performance of, “Backyard Jam” Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry) won the 2021 International Soca Monarch competition.

Farmer competed against 10 opponents at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on Thursday during the recording of the final, which was broadcast on CCN TV6 last night.

The show was also broadcast on several international and regional television stations as well as streamed on several online platforms.

Though the final was prerecorded, the results were kept secret and revealed live following the broadcast.

Placing 2nd was Olatunji Yearwood who performed, “Drunk History,” while the duo comprising Viking Ding Dong and Micah Teja placed third with their performance of, “Horning First.”

Farmer receives $150,000 for placing first.

Andrea's last trip home

Andrea’s last trip home

EVEN heaven wept.

On a miserable, wet, gloomy day yesterday, 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt, “Angel” as she was fondly referred to over and over again yesterday, was laid to rest.

The UWI graduate, who worked as a clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, was kidnapped on January 29. Since her decomposing body was found on February 4, the country has united in grief with candlelight vigils being held across the land amid cries for justice and an end to violence against women.

Arima goes pink for sorrowful farewell

Arima goes pink for sorrowful farewell

The Friday before Carnival is usually celebrated as Fantastic Friday but yesterday it turned into a day of pure sorrow as hundreds of people came out in the streets of Arima to say their final goodbyes to murdered Andrea Bharatt, 23.

After leaving Andrea’s home on Arima Old Road, a motorcade procession drove through Arima stopping in front of the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Prince Street, where Andrea worked as a court clerk.