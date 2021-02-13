With a near flawless performance of, “Backyard Jam” Farmer Nappy (Darryl Henry) won the 2021 International Soca Monarch competition.
Farmer competed against 10 opponents at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on Thursday during the recording of the final, which was broadcast on CCN TV6 last night.
The show was also broadcast on several international and regional television stations as well as streamed on several online platforms.
Though the final was prerecorded, the results were kept secret and revealed live following the broadcast.
Placing 2nd was Olatunji Yearwood who performed, “Drunk History,” while the duo comprising Viking Ding Dong and Micah Teja placed third with their performance of, “Horning First.”
Farmer receives $150,000 for placing first.