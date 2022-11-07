Farmers at the Orange Grove Estate said that, following recent heavy rains, their crops were destroyed, but they are asking Government for a temporary solution as they predict consumers may face higher prices for local produce.
A group of approximately eight spoke to the Express at the estate where they pointed out withered crops and floodgates which they said were either poorly functioning or non-functioning.
Among the other issues they raised was that someone reliable was needed to open and close these gates when the need arose and a pump to remove water from off the farm-land during high-tide.
Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally, who was present during the press tour, threw his support behind the farmers yesterday.
He said that he was willing to deal with the issues not only in Parliament but as an attorney he would legally support the farmers if they wanted.
Farmer Kenneth Sewalia said that the Ministry of Agriculture was aware of their situation.
“While they do respond in a timely manner, we are asking that for now once the Caroni River is up and water is coming back into our farmlands we are asking for a pump to remove this water as a short-term solution,” he said.
He explained that what they also needed was someone who lived close-by to man these gates to keep the water out...whenever the need arose as they said that the current employee lived in Sangre Grande and by the time he got to his job-site the damage had already been done after the lands had been flooded.
Raju Ramjit, another farmer, said, “With the sluice gate compromised, waters backs into the estate instead of keeping the water out and the Engineering Department at the Ministry of Agriculture is aware of this issue but what are we doing in the meantime as we are still in the rainy season?” he asked.
“If rain falls tomorrow, water is going to continue to be filled here,” he said.
He added that rains early in October and rains last week had left acres of produce under water.
The over six-foot-tall Ramjit lamented that floodwaters reached as high as his knees.
He along with the other farmers said that an intervention was needed not only to repair the sluice gates but to shore up the already raised riverbanks as they had become compromised and weakened following the recent rains.