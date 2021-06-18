0501 NWS GRASS MAN-DEXTER.JPG

POLICE Commissioner, Gary Griffith said that farmers working this weekend with stricter curfew hours simply have to produce their identification and explain to officers on duty why they are out their homes during curfew hours.

Police advised the public earlier this week that on June 19 (Labour Day) and June 20 (Father’s Day) the curfew hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 a.m. the following day on both days.

“The Commissioner reiterates that agriculture is treated as an essential service under the Emergency Regulations except that operations during curfew hours must be justifiable,” he said.

He added that, “The Police Service is aware that farmers and fisher folk may need to tend to animals and farms, harvest produce, clear water channels, water crops and deal with urgent issues on their farms.”

“Farmers, fisherfolk and other food producers doing so must be prepared if required by law enforcement to do so, to provide identification and justify their presence outside their homes during curfew hours.,” he said.

“The TTPS Hotline remains open for any queries or requests for guidance,” he said.

