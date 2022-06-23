The public outcry over National Flour Mills’ (NFM) second price hike in the last six months has been immediate and overwhelming as many people worry about how much deeper they will have to dig into their shrinking pockets.
Fast food may seem like the fastest and cheapest option for some, but even that is proving to be difficult.
In response to increasing commodity costs, NFM announced on Tuesday that wholesale wheat prices were to be increased by 33 per cent and retail flour prices by 28 per cent effective yesterday.
Although it was able to obtain enough wheat inventories to guarantee Trinidad and Tobago’s continued access to flour, the company said the cost of wheat to NFM jumped by 49 per cent in 2022 as a result of the prolonged conflict in Ukraine.
Following NFM’s announcement, Prestige Holdings chief executive officer Simon Hardy issued a statement confirming price increases of its meals by $1.50–$6 after numerous consumers wrote about the price increase on social media.
Deal or no deal?
The Express looked at fast-food places to see what a family of four could eat for $100.
While several customers on social media pleaded for KFC to reinstate its Real Deal special, which consisted of one piece of chicken, fries and a drink for $20 and was a godsend for the average person. It is currently not on their menu.
Here are some fast-food meal options for families with a budget of less than $100.
At KFC:
The Online Bucket costs $99 and includes five normal sides and seven pieces of chicken.
Nine chicken pieces for $99 on Sundays
At Royal Castle:
You get six pieces of chicken, three sides, and three soft drinks for $100.
You may get five pieces of chicken, two sides, and two soft drinks for $75.
Church’s Chicken:
Five pieces of chicken, three normal sides, and four biscuits for $99.
Popeyes:
For $90, you get five pieces of chicken, 1 normal side, and a beverage.
McDonald’s
For $89.95, you receive 20 McNuggets, two apple pies, and two beverages.
At Popeyes and McDonald’s, it was difficult to locate a meal special for a family of four that cost less than $100. At McDonald’s, their Happy Family Bundle consists of two Happy Meals, ten pieces of chicken, two big fries, and two large beverages for $131.50.
You may get a family meal at Popeyes for $130, which includes eight pieces of chicken and six regular sides, or $167, which includes 12 pieces of chicken and six regular sides. Both meals come without a drink. If you add dessert and the delivery cost, you may wind up paying $200 or more for one dinner. For some cost-conscious persons, particularly those who may live alone, $200-$300 is a couple of weeks’ worth of food.