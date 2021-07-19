From as early as 6 a.m. today, doubles vendors, breakfast sheds and cafes in the East/West corridor reopened in anticipation of serving their loyal customers once more. But surprisingly, there were no crowds.
When the Express visited the Curepe area where popular doubles vendors operate, there was a line of customers at The Original Sauce hot doubles located on the Eastern Main Road, Curepe.
One male customer told the Express, “It feels good to have a change and not having to eat the same thing at home over and over.”
And one female customer said, “I feel good. It’s convenient especially for working people.”
The Express also observed a short line of customers at Ken’s hot tasty doubles and pies on the other side of the street.
However, there were fewer customers observed at Fat Boy’s hot sauce doubles and Khia’s doubles kingdom located in the same area.
Owner of Khia’s doubles kingdom said, “I came out early feeling excited but not many customers. I’m surprised.”
And owner of Mike’s hot and tasty pies, Michael Sandy said he believed the reason there were not many lines this morning is because ‘people have no cash’.
He said after being closed for over two months, he was grateful to reopen. However, he believed that the government should do more for persons who lost their incomes.
Sandy said, “It was a tough few months. Bills were piling up while we were at home. How can you lock down a country, but WASA still calling you? TTEC still calling you? We have bills to pay, yet ministers still want to buy luxury vehicles during this time. Everyone else’s salary getting cut but they won’t say let’s take a 2% cut in solidarity of the masses who are without.”
One of Sandy’s workers said, “It’s the first day back out so people are gradually introducing themselves to things again and people can’t afford to buy like these used to. Look a guy just came and pay with quarters.”
In Arima, the atmosphere was similar but by 8 a.m. the lines were longer.
The Express visited O’Meara Road where there were several breakfast spots including three doubles vendors, and two other food carts with persons selling sandwiches, hotdogs, snacks and drinks.
Also speaking with the Express, one of the owners of Mohammed brothers’ doubles located on O’Meara Road, Raj Mohammed said, “It feels real good to be back out. For those two months we were devastated. It don’t have a huge crowd this morning but we’re happy that everyone is coming with the understanding that they have to social distance.”
At the various doubles stands there were also portable pipes and sinks for customers to wash their hands.
The Express also observed Mom’s hot and tasty doubles had a sign stating: “No on the spot eating. Strictly take-away service. Please stand 6 ft apart. Please wear a mask.”
Another popular business that reopened this morning which attracted a small crowd in the east was Starbucks.
From the minute the coffeeshop opened for serve at the Trincity plaza, cars lined up in the drive-thru to get their caffeine high before they started their day.
However, the company issued a statement to inform customers that all branches except their mall branches would reopen today.
Malls are still closed under the current State of emergency.
Pie vendors in the heart of Arima also told the Express that they were happy to be back out.
However, there were no lines of customers observed at popular places such as Subway and Rituals.