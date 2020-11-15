A DIEGO Martin man and his son were gunned down on Saturday night after gunmen barged into their home while they slept and opened fire.
Police reports state that Adlay Lewis and his son Che Lewis were killed instantly after being shot multiple times while at their First Trace, Bagatelle, Diego Martin, home.
Up to early Saturday morning, officers of the Region I Homicide Bureau of Investigations were at the scene carrying out enquiries.
A motive for the double murder as not yet been established said police.