KEDAR RAMSINGH appeared virtually in court yesterday charged with the murder of Premnath Maraj and wounding his sister with intent.
Maraj, 37, was almost beheaded while cutting grass at the home of Taramatie Ramsingh at St John’s Branch Trace, Avocat, on November 1. Taramatie, 37, was also chopped in her head, chest and hands. Two of her fingers were severed.
Kedar Ramsingh, 41, of South Oropouche, faced magistrate Aden Stroude for both offences.
He was represented by attorney Mark Bahadoorsingh and the matter was prosecuted by Sgt Jitmansingh.
Ramsingh was remanded into custody until December 10. A State attorney is expected to be appointed in the matter.
Kedar Ramsingh, who was on the run following the incident, came out of hiding on Monday. He went to the home of a relative and the police station was contacted and he was subsequently arrested.
The charge was laid by Constable Valdez.