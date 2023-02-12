An accident involving three vehicle near the Indian Trail overpass on Sunday morning led to the death of one of the drivers.
Tyrese Wilson, 22 of California, was driving a blue Nissan B15. The vehicle was found on its hood on the right lane of the southbound lane of Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Indian Trail. Wilson’s body was discovered on the roadway, a short distance away.
Three other occupants of his car were taken, by ambulance, to the San Fernando General Hospital.
An Amalgamated Company vehicle and a taxi - gold coloured Toyota Altis - were also involved. The driver of the Altis was also taken to hospital.
Officers from the fire station in Couva and police officers including constables Leotaud and Roberts of the Debe Highway Patrol responded.