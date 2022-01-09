A San Fernando man died in a head-on collision along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, near the Claxton Bay overpass, yesterday.
He was identified as Farley Quintal.
Police said Quintal was driving his Nissan Wingroad station wagon south along the highway when his vehicle crossed the median and collided with a seven-seater vehicle heading north.
It happened at around 2.30p.m.
Police said Quintal was pinned inside of his vehicle and fire officers were called in to use the Jaws of Life to extricate him.
Quintal was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The driver of the seven-seater vehicle and his passengers were also taken to hospital for treatment.
The crash happened in an area known as a death spot responsible for countless fatalities over the years. The cable barriers in this area, meant to reduce the chances of a cross over crash, were broken by previous crashes.
The Ministry of Works was in the process of repairing the cable barriers.
The Ministry had advised drivers that from Tuesday, there would be a temporary traffic disruption along the highway from the Gasparillo to the Claxton Bay fly overs, to allow for the repair of the cables barriers.
Quintal's death was mourned by his relatives and friends on social media.
A relative posted, "My brother Farley Quintal who was the driver of the station wagon in that accident passed away this afternoon. May his soul rest in eternal peace."
Eyewitness Michael "Phantom" Alexander said, "The driver of the wagon come across and hit the seven seater. I saw the driver and passengers thrown from the vehicle. I surprised nobody died immediately. I saw men and women lying on the grass at the side."
At least four people were seriously injured, police said.