A man who raped his teenaged daughter was denied bail before a Sangre Grande Magistrate on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old man was charged with seven counts of sexual penetration of the victim, 16 years old.
The victim's mother reported the incidents of sexual abuse to police in August this year.
Police said they were told that the incidents occurred during the period February 2019 to August while at the man’s house.
The man was arrested and charged on September 20 by WPC Brooks of the Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne with direct supervision by Sgt Baptiste of the Eastern Division CPU.
The accused was remanded into custody until the next court hearing on October 13.