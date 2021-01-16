A father and son were found tied up and shot dead at their home in Upper Chickland, Freeport, on Saturday.
The men were identified as Mohid Hosein, 71, and Navi Hosein, 47.
Police said the men were discovered by a friend who went to check on the elderly man at around 11am.
They were found in separate rooms.
Police said the son's vehicle, a Honda Civic, was discovered a short distance away.
Relatives said the men lived alone.
Mohid Hosein's wife and two other children live in New York.
Police have no motive for the double murder.