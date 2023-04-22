police

A Blanchisseuse father and his two sons claim they made more than 20 reports to the police that they were being threatened with death in a dispute over land worth millions.

All three are now dead.

On February 17, 2021, Sherwin Maharaj, was shot dead near his house.

On January 27, this year Mitchell Evangelist, 31, was shot and killed while working on a house in the village.

And this morning, their father Carver Evangelist, 50, was shot dead.

The Express reported in January that a dispute over 16 acres of north coast land is believed to have led to a double homicide in Blanchisseuse.

Nigel “Garbu” Dedier, 51, and Mitchell “Frist” Evangelist, were ambushed and shot dead shortly after 10 a.m. as they worked on the construction site of a house off the Blanchisseuse Main Road.

The site is located opposite the Blanchisseuse recreation ground and community centre.

Police said that as the two men worked, two gunmen, whom the police suspect knew the area well, confronted and then shot Dedier and Evangelist, killing them on the spot.

The men ran into the forest.

A relative of Evangelist claimed there had been a High Court matter which was settled in favour of their side of the family and that a judge ruled that those who had been occupying certain properties needed to leave by February 9.

“Since then they had been threatening me. (But) I am 72 years old and I eh ‘fraid to dead,” said Evangelist’s grandmother, Lynette. “So they could kill me if they wanted and after that they can go to America for the rest (of my relatives) because it have more and if they killed them they would get the land,” she said.

She recalled that on the night of February 17, 2021, Evangelist’s brother, Sherwyn Maharaj, 31, was shot and killed near their home at O’Connor Street, Blanchisseuse.

Today, at around 7.10a.m, Carver Evangelist, 50, was at C-Connor Street when he was shot in the head. He was found by people who heard the gunshots, and a report was made to the police by another son.

