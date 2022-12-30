crime

Someone has shot dead a 66-year-old man near his garden in Valencia today.

Police officers were patrolling Plantation Road this morning, when, at around 8.59a.m. they were told about the sound of gunshot coming from the area.

They found Robin Sirjoosingh dead, with gunshot wounds, in his pick up van.

He was slumped over the steering wheel of the Nissan Frontier, with wounds to the head and upper body.

Residents said he visited the area often to tend to his crops.

Sirjoosingh lived at Lackpat Road, El Dorado.

