A man just released from prison was shot and killed outside a restaurant on High Street in Siparia near the market.
The killing of 48-year-old Curtis Hospedales, of Spring Trace, takes the 2022 murder toll for the year so far to 410—compared to 265 for the same period in 2021.
A relative of Hospedales said yesterday he had a problematic life, was often in and out of jail, and always appeared to be involved with the wrong crowd.
He was unemployed and on disability assistance. She said he was the father of five children, ages five to 19.
Hospedales had just turned 48 on July 5, according to the relative.
“He had just been released from jail after serving time for drugs, weapons and ammunition. Despite his habits, he was making an effort this time to change his ways and become a better parent. He genuinely looked after his children, and got to see his daughter start a new school, she added.
The relative expressed sadness at his passing, and regret that his life was cut short.