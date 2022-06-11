Maxi taxi driver Stevenson Sandiford was shot dead on Friday night.
Sandiford, 39 of Railway Road, Couva was standing in a yard at Junon Street West in California around 8.50 p.m. when a white Nissan AD Wagon approached. An occupant of the car opened fire, a police report stated.
Sandiford was shot about his body before the car sped off. He died at the scene.
A 27-year-old man of Moruga was also shot in his hand and foot in the incident. He was taken to the Couva District Health Facility for treatment.
The Express visited Sandiford's home on Saturday. His wife Nicola Devett said he left home to fill diesel in preparation for a hire job on Saturday and then went to a friend’s house where the drive-by shooting occurred. She believes the father of six who was also known as Juggler was at the wrong place at the wrong time.