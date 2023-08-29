A nine-year-old girl was shot on Sunday night in Caura in an incident that claimed the life of her father.
The Express was told that at about 11.30 p.m. on Sunday, Carlton Elias had just arrived at his home on Tumbason Road with his daughter and his wife.
His wife went to the washroom, leaving Elias and their daughter in the living room.
While there, she observed two masked men wearing camouflage clothing walking through the corridor. They were both armed with guns.
They threatened the woman and told her not to make a sound, before proceeding to the living room.
The suspects then opened fire on Elias, hitting him several times.
His daughter, who was near him at the time, was also shot in the left arm.
The two suspects then fled the scene.
The police and paramedics were notified, however, Elias died on the scene.
The injured child was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope for treatment.
Her condition was said to be stable up to last night, with officials saying that she should be discharged by today.
A team of officers from the Northern Division and the Homicide Bureau led by Insp Pierre and Sgt Forde responded.
While police do not have a motive for the shooting, Elias was said to be known to investigators for marijuana possession and cultivation.
They were told that recently Elias had gotten into a confrontation with people from the community, as he was accusing them of stealing from his marijuana garden.
PC Wren is continuing enquiries.
When the Express visited the community yesterday, residents of the area said they were in shock over the killing.
“Carl is not a saint. Everyone knows he does grow his marijuana in the field nearby and thing. Even the police know that. But to say he deserved how he died, I not going that far. Because he never used to trouble anyone. About two weeks ago he realised like some of his trees were missing and he knew who was in the area at the time. So he put one and one together and confronted them youth men and thing. I not saying it’s them who kill him. But, when you look at the sequence of events you have to wonder. Right now I just feeling it for his daughter. Cause on top of getting hurt herself, she had to see her father killed right in front of her. She’s only nine. How is she expected to recover from something like that? These gunmen have no rules, and no laws any more. It’s a mad town out here,” said a resident of the area.