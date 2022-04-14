A father and son of Rio Claro were each sentenced by a magistrate to two years’ hard labour for the offence of unlawful possession of agricultural produce.
Lerry Mendoza, 57, and Rondell Mendoza, 27, both of Colonzo Trace, Navet Village, were sentenced in a virtual hearing before Rio Claro Magistrate Taramatie Ramdass on Tuesday.
The father and son were arrested on Monday after a team of police officers, including Sgt Ramkaran, and PCs Mendoza and Pierre of Biche Police Station, responded to a report at Sampath Street, Euroze Trace, Biche.
The officers were proceeding along the street, when they stopped the vehicle which both men occupied. The officers searched the vehicle and found 125 limes, two crocus bags containing regular yams, a crocus bag containing a quantity of cush-cush yams, two bunches of plantains, and nine bunches of bananas.
The officers said the father and son were unable to give proper account for the agricultural produce.
They were arrested and taken to Biche Police Station, where they were charged with the offence by PC Raymond Mendoza.
The court heard from prosecutor Sgt Arjoon that Lerry Mendoza had four previous convictions, with two for similar offences; while Rondell Mendoza had three previous convictions, with two of a similar nature.
Police said the father and son were arrested in 2018 for the offences of praedial larceny and being found on cultivated lands.