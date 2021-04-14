A father and son were found dead on the road in Moruga around midnight Tuesday.
A passerby observed one man, unresponsive, lying on the road, near a tow truck and a car.
The passerby contacted police, St Mary's officers found a second man, also unresponsive, lying in a drain.
The victims have been identified as Alvin Sims, 41, and son Hakim Sims, 19.
