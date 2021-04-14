killing

The scene of the killings

A father and son were found dead on the road in Moruga around midnight Tuesday. 

A passerby observed one man, unresponsive, lying on the road, near a tow truck and a car.  

The passerby contacted police, St Mary's officers found a second man, also unresponsive, lying in a drain.

The victims have been identified as Alvin Sims, 41, and son Hakim Sims, 19.

Anyone with information can contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, or police emergency numbers 555, 999, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279), or to the TTPS app. 

