Today, September 21, marks the end of a two-and-a-half year journey.
A journey, according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, that proved something he had always know…Trinidad and Tobago’s healthcare system is one of the best in the world.
“Today marks the end of our regularly scheduled press conference at TTT,” Deyalsingh said, during the Ministry of Health’s virtual Covid-19 press conference on Wednesday.
He stated that the reason behind the decision to bring an end to the press conferences stems from the favourable Covid-19 figures currently being experienced.
“On August 3, approximately two weeks after the mask mandate was lifted, the country’s rolling seven-day average was 174. Then on August 10 it went up to 265 and on August 17 to 280, where it peaked in this current period.
“As of today, our rolling seven-day average is 130.”
He noted that the country’s positivity rate is also on the declined.
“We peaked on August 17 at 39 percent, and this morning we’re at 21.7 per cent.”
He said it’s a similar story with all the other indices that they use to determine the success of their Covid-19 response and what to do with the hospital system.
“Unfortunately our rolling seven-day average for deaths still remain at three at this point in time, mainly with the unvaccinated elderly. Our ICU (Intensive Care Unit) levels continue to be very low. We have ten persons in ICU this morning, which is very, very low. Our hospital occupancy has been coming down, and what we look at is the total number of active positive cases, which is at the lowest level it has been in recent times…4,259.
“When we look at all these figures we feel fairly comfortable that there is no immediate threat to the healthcare system. We have decided that today’s press conference, in this format, will be the last in the series of press conferences we’ve been having over the past two-and-a-half years,” Deyalsingh added.
He said if there are any development that they need to come to the public with or that is concerning the public, they will hold a press conference at the Ministry of Health as needed, when needed.
“In making this decision I want to thank the media or their cooperation for carrying the facts, carrying the stories. Members of the public who worked with us. Those who took all the precaution, thank you very much.
“And lastly, but surely most importantly, I want to thank every category of healthcare worker in Trinidad and Tobago, who rose to the challenge and proved to Trinidad and Tobago what I knew always, even before being Minister of Health, that the public healthcare system that we take for granted, is one of the best in the world.”
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, who also spoke at the press conference, said regionally Cocid-19 has been on the decline.
He noted that in data gathered from the Americas, there has been a 27 per cent decline in the number of new cases as at September 11 when compared to the previous week, and a 22 per cent decline in the number of deaths over the same period.
Locally, there were 174 new positive cases and no new deaths for a third consecutive day.
However, from a regional perspective the news regarding the monkeypox virus was not so positive.
“For consecutive weeks the region has been registering the highest number of confirmed cases, exceeding that of the Europe. Two cases were reported among indigenous people from the same community in Brazil,” he said.
He added that outbreaks have been reported among inmates in Texas as well as Brazil, but the report coming out of Brazil is yet to be verified.
“As at September 14, the CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention) reported 63,117 cases globally with America accounting for 24,203 of those cases along with one death, making them the country with the highest number of cumulative cases in the Americas as well as globally,” Parasram said.