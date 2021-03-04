Majority State-owned First Citizens Bank Ltd on Wednesday reached an agreement to acquire the banking operations of Scotiabank in Guyana.
In a news release on Scotiabank’s global website on Wednesday night, the Canadian bank disclosed that its operations in Guyana comprise four branches and about 180 employees.
The Scotiabank announcement did not disclose the amount of money First Citizens will pay to establish a presence in Guyana, the newly oil rich Caribbean country.
The Port of Spain-headquartered bank already has operations in Barbados, St Vincent and St Lucia as well as a representative office in Costa Rica.