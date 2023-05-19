It has become the norm every day for social and mainstream media feeds to include at least one missing-person report.
But for the people who are searching for their loved ones and have been emotionally scarred by their disappearance, time does not heal the wounds, especially the ones left by their loss.
While there are many reasons people are missing, one of them is because of the uptick in violence and criminal activities across Trinidad and Tobago.
In an interview with the Express in March, Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Senior Superintendent Roger Alexander said the Service has noticed an uptick in the number of stolen-vehicle reports and incidents of violence in the carrying-out of these robberies.
“In the past, there would have been such reports of violence during reports of robberies, whether it be shootings or murders. Right now we are seeing a return of violence during robberies.
“Maybe it is that an old gang member has come out of jail and is returning to the old patterns. Maybe it is some young persons who just lack the patience in this life of crime and are quick to violence.
“Regardless of the reasons, these criminal elements are resorting to violence much faster than they would have in recent memory,” Alexander said.
Within the past eight weeks, there have been the missing-person cases of three men—Vivian Samaroo, Kadeem Grant and Anil Maraj.
These are three men who may have never met, and whose only connection may be that their profiles are recorded on the TTPS files as missing, and dozens of hunters groups, friends, neighbours and relatives are in search of them.
Their families are grieving their loss, and each day without a word or a clue about where they are only leads to mounting fear, anxiety, distress and helplessness brought by their disappearance.
Grant
In the case of Grant, his Nissan AD wagon which he was driving on the last day he spoke with someone has been found, but not a word about him.
The wagon was identified as the getaway car in the killing of a man in Kelly Village, Caroni.
Grant, 34, last contacted someone in the early hours of Sunday (Mother’s Day), and said he was going to a birthday party.
The previous night, Grant, of Chase Village in Chaguanas, went to Calvary Hill in Arima, driving his vehicle.
But on Sunday afternoon, his vehicle was identified at the fatal drive-by shooting of Avinash Kanhai.
Kanhai, 23, of Rabindranath Road, was walking along the road in his community, when a silver AD wagon pulled alongside him.
After an argument with the occupants of the vehicle, Kanhai was shot several times and died in a drain near the road, where spent 5.56 and 9mm casings were left.
The car was abandoned, and later found by police officers who identified it as the getaway car used by Kanhai’s killers, and which belonged to Grant.
Police, hunters groups, family and friends have concentrated searches for him in the Heights of Guanapo in Arima.
Samaroo
Vivian Samaroo, a “PH” taxi-driver, has been missing since April 4.
He was last known to have taken a hired transport job.
Samaroo, 28, and the Nissan Tiida he had been driving have not been seen since he left his apartment in La Romaine to meet his customer.
His grandfather, Mahabir Samaroo, wept as he spoke to the Express of the emotional turmoil his family has been suffering since his grandson’s disappearance.
Even worse, his mother, Michelle Samaroo, has been suffering in silence, said Mahabir, 68, of Caratal Road in Forres Park, Claxton Bay.
The pensioner said he has tried to talk to his daughter about her missing son, but she says very little about it even though the pain is etched on her face.
Mahabir said his grandson worked a second job as a “PH” taxi driver to earn a steadier income to support himself.
He said his grandson was raised at his house but as a young man in his 20s, he had moved to an apartment several years ago.
The pensioner said they were told of Samaroo’s disappearance when he did not show up to pick up a friend.
Calls to his cellphone went unanswered, which is unusual for Samaroo, said the grandfather.
“No information on him, neither the car. We are doing very badly. It is not easy. His mother comes home here and cannot even speak because she is so upset. She is in a bad state. We do not know which way to go or which way to turn because of the crime situation,” wept Mahabir.
“For the length of time that we have not heard from him, something is not right. Anyone with information, please, please, please come forward and let us know,” he said.
There have been searches for Samaroo by the police, members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team as well as family and friends, but none has been successful thus far.
A TTPS media release described Samaroo as being of East Indian descent, six feet tall, slim-built, with a brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.
Maraj
Then there is the case of missing father of five Anil Maraj, who left his home in Erin in his Nissan Tiida on March 17 and cannot be found.
The Siparia Regional Corporation employee took driving jobs for extra income.
His son, Josh Maraj, 21, often posts messages on social media about his dad and appeals to the public to come forward with information about him.
The son is resolute in the search for his father.
On Wednesday, the son posted, “Two months today, Daddy since you missing... Last seen March 17th 2023. Left home at 11 a.m. to make a one-trip to Siparia to Erin, also expecting a call to go on a private job. He was wearing a grey jersey black long jeans and Nike slippers.
“I, as his son will not give up on finding my father... I will search and search until I get results. My father got his call and went on that job. I don’t have proof but very soon I’d get to it.”
—Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the San Fernando Police Station at 652-2858 or 800-TIPS; or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or any police station; or through the TTPS mobile app.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team can be contacted at 799-1453 or through its Facebook page.