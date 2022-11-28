poole

The village of Mafeking braced for flooding on Sunday night as the high tide at 6.41 p.m., combined with the swollen rivers and constant rain showers were cause for a major concern for residents.

Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray said that for the last three years there were hardly incident of flooding in the Mafeking district, but the combination of factors may lead to a disaster.

Paray has called for more resources from Minister of Local Government Faris Al-Rawi to support the “over-stretched” support agencies that have been at work almost constantly for the weekend clearing mud and landslides, removing debris from the blocked roadways and to provide assistance to those marooned by flood waters.

He also called for assistance from the ministry of National Security to assist in the transportation of employees to their workplaces.

“On Monday we may need support from the Defence Force with the high trucks to shuttle people, such as medical staff, who may need to traverse the waters to get to work in the Mayaro region”, said Paray.

He added that reports were the Mafeking River was rapidly rising and the high tide at 6.41 p.m. was very worrying for overnight.

“The overnight high tide is always a very dangerous factor”, he said.

Paray said that shelters were set up in the Mafeking Community Centre, Mayaro Government Primary School and Mayato Government Secondary School, affected residents should reach out to the Disaster Management Unit.

He said that in some areas in Navet Village there were areas which saw as much as four feet of water on the road ways.

There was street flooding Cedar Grove, Kernaham Village, and Plaisance Road via Gill Street, and a report of a fallen tree across the roadway between Cascadoux and Kernaham Villages.

Fire officers of the Mayaro Fire Station assisted in the operations to clear debris from the road.

In Biche, there was street flooding in Cunapo Southern Main Road, and near the Nariva bridge, it was impassable.

Other areas also affected by flooding were in Charuma Village, Plum Mitan, and Cunapo Southern Main Road before the recreation ground.

The emergency shelter at the Plum Mitan Community Center is open and is currently housing a family of ten from Plum Mitan.

In Poole, there the street flooding at Poole Valley, Jairam Trace Junction in Navet Village, Mahabalasingh Branch Road #2 and Legendre Road.

