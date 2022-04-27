PUPILS at Longdenville Presbyterian Primary School, who are without a physical school, are being kept home by some parents who are calling for online classes to continue this term or until the pupils receive a building.
The school’s 101 pupils are being housed at Jerningham Community Centre in Cunupia, where the school was relocated four years ago.
After being closed since March 2020 with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, physical classes resumed on April 19, 2022 for pupils at primary and secondary schools.
In 2021 and this year, those sitting the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, as well as the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), returned to school for some classes.
The rest of the primary and secondary school population was taught via online classes until April 19.
Parents and teachers at Longdenville Presbyterian Primary raised their plight again last month and called on the Ministry of Education and the Presbyterian Primary School Board to reach a solution.
Some parents have opted to keep their children at home, citing dangers to their young ones through cramped conditions and exposure to the general public.
The community centre is well-used by surrounding residents, who frequently enjoy workshops, seminars and social activities at the site.
Some of these activities have been displaced by the presence of the school but co-mingling between the public and the pupils occurs on some days.
Parents protest
Pupils sometimes share a bathroom with the public, while the school’s staff also shares amenities including a kitchen and bathroom with those at the centre.
A group of parents last week staged daily protests outside the community centre, holding placards demanding that a school building be found for their children.
They pointed to security concerns on the compound, including a broken, unlocked gate and gaps in the fencing.
The parents said, however, they were grateful to the administration at the centre and members of the community who “keep an eye on the children”.
One resident present at the protests said he shared the parents’ concerns and found it “bizarre that they put the children here”.
One woman said she was had been overwhelmed with worry since her daughter returned to school and thinks about her child’s comfort and safety “all day”.
The dislocation has had other impacts—parents will now pay more to transport their children from Longdenville and environs to Cunupia.
The centre is also located off the Southern Main Road and some parents said the journey meant up to three different taxis from their homes.
After two years of lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the country was fully reopened in April, which also meant some parents returned to work.
They said the distance of the community centre from their homes and workplaces was an added strain.
Secretary of the Parent/Teachers’ Association, Karen Mitchell, told Express the situation has become untenable for most.
“We are asking that the ministry continue with online classes for our children for this term,” Mitchell said.
She described the situation as “critical” and said it is hoped a school building is found by the start of the new academic year in September 2022.
Until then, most parents prefer to keep their children at home and continue with online learning, she said.