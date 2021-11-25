RESIDENTS of La Paille Village, Caroni, staged a placard protest yesterday, as they called on the Ministry of Works to urgently address a watercourse said to be threatening some 1,500 people in nearby homes.
The residents protested on the banks of the nation’s main river and said their lives and homes are endangered by every rainfall, and while site visits have been conducted, no action has been taken to contain the watercourse.
“We are calling for the Ministry and the Tunapuna/Piarco Regional Corporation to immediately provide resources to have the rivercourse straightened and prevent houses being washed away and lives lost,” resident Kasho Ganpat said.
Ganpat said residents of Tulloch Street are in the “frontline of the impending danger” as heavy rainfall could easily see the river bursting its banks.
Everything in the path of the river would be swept away, he said.
Joining the protest was Member of Parliament for Chaguanas West Dinesh Rambally, who said he has been alerted to the anxiety his constituents face.
Rambally, an attorney, in a statement following the protest, said he was “in full support of the matter being treated as a priority by the authorities”.
The statement said the residents “fear the entire community could be washed away during heavy rainfall should the weakened embankment collapse”.
“This is akin to a disaster as what has happened in Greenvale,” said Rambally, referring to massive destruction wrought by floods in the Central plain for several days in October 2018.
Rambally said the volume of water from the river breaching the elevated banks of the Caroni River “will potentially cover the houses and affect about 1,500 people”.
The MP said he “feared that if such an occurrence took place at night, the results will be devastating”.
Long-time resident Deonarine Calpu said eliminating the danger and bringing relief to the area required “no great engineering feat”.
“The straightening of the river work has to be done from Walker Park upriver up to Tulloch Street,” Calpu was quoted as saying in a release.
“Not much dredging is necessary. This will prevent the overflow of water from eating away the embankment.”
Rambally said he had received an acknowledgment from Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to letters he had sent about the problem.
Ganpat said the protests “will continue until some action is taken since the community cannot risk the damage that could be done because of the neglect of the authorities”.