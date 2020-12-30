“If you want something done, do it yourself” has become the motto of residents of Sar Sar Trace in Manuel Congo, Arima.
Having lived without a regular supply of water for almost five months between December last year to May of this year before relief came their way, they had to repair, out of their own pockets, sections of Sar Sar Trace after several years of begging for help.
On December 22, days before Christmas, residents, including children, came out with their shovels and wheelbarrows, spread asphalt and had it steamrolled by “kind-hearted neighbour” Sheldon Cyrus.
“We have never asked for anything other than to have our road paved so that we can have access to better amenities. That’s all we’ve been asking for several years now but all we’ve been getting is just promises from both present and former members of Parliament,” said one resident who spoke on condition of anonymity.
“Thank God for the kind-heartedness of Sheldon. He works at a quarry so he was able to get a steamroller and a load truck. He collected $50 from every adult in the community and organised three loads of asphalt. When the material came everybody came out with their wheelbarrows and shovels, and as fast as we laid down the asphalt, Sheldon steamrolled it for us.”
The resident said Cyrus made the steamroller available at no cost and did not charge for his service of operating the equipment but requested that three kegs of diesel fuel be made available for the steamroller.
The resident said neither Government agencies nor the borough corporation did anything for her community.
“During the run-up to the election they promised that the road will be fixed so that we will have access to better services but now we’re being told that it will cost millions of dollars and they can’t afford that for our community.”
The resident said the community is also plagued by corbeaux and rats due to a nearby poultry farm.
“Again, we raised the issue with the councillor and she did arrange for the community to be rat baited in November but the problem persists as what was done did not produce the desired effect.”
“We’re also are at the mercy of persons from outside the community who come with trucks and dump their trash, and most times we only see them when they’re leaving based on how the road is laid out,” she said
Councillor for Greenvale/Manuel Congo Kerry-Anne Roberts-Kasmally said it was her understanding that the community had been rat baited.
“Residents had reached out to me and I had forwarded that information to the Corporation, and the rat baiting was done so it is news to me that the residents are saying that the community is infested with rats when the Corporation had gone in there and rat baited particular homes.”
Roberts-Kasmally said she was also aware of last week’s self-help effort by residents to assist in alleviating their road issues.
She could not say when the community might get the entire road repaved.
Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan could not be immediately reached on his mobile phone for comment.