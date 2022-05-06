Montrose Road, Chaguanas, was blocked with burning tyres last night as residents protested the murder of businessman, Darryl Dindial, who was shot dead in a robbery.
The residents say there has been an increase in robberies and serious crimes in the community and are calling on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to act.
Dindial was the owner of Dindial’s Auto Supplies in Montrose, Chaguanas.
Police said Dindial was outside his business when he was approached by gunmen who attempted to rob him of his Toyota Hilux.
Police said Dindial resisted and was shot multiple times at around 7p.m.
He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died.
The men escaped.
Resident say several businesses in the community have been robbed in recent weeks.
Chaguanas Police responded to the protest and cleared the burning debris at around 11pm.