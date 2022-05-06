Darryl Dindial

Darryl Dindial

Montrose Road, Chaguanas, was blocked with burning tyres last night as residents protested the murder of businessman, Darryl Dindial, who was shot dead in a robbery.

The residents say there has been an increase in robberies and serious crimes in the community and are calling on the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to act.

Dindial was the owner of Dindial’s Auto Supplies in Montrose, Chaguanas.

Police said Dindial was outside his business when he was approached by gunmen who attempted to rob him of his Toyota Hilux.

Police said Dindial resisted and was shot multiple times at around 7p.m.

He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died.

The men escaped.

Resident say several businesses in the community have been robbed in recent weeks.

Chaguanas Police responded to the protest and cleared the burning debris at around 11pm.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Mystery motive behind vendor’s murder

Mystery motive behind vendor’s murder

In the face of the rise in the cost of living, increased instability across workplaces and the need for a ­financial plan to secure his family’s future, Anildath Cazabo started to build a business last year.

Notwithstanding the chal­­lenges of the Covid-19 pande­mic that led to financial fragility, Anildath ground his heels, with determination to bring money to the family’s table.

Child abuse task force holds first meeting

Child abuse task force holds first meeting

The task force established to develop a plan for the implementation of the recommendations contained in a report of abuse at children’s homes has held its first meeting.

The meeting took place on Wednesday.

The task force aims to complete its work and submit a plan to Cabinet by early June, according to a release from the Gender and Child Affairs ­Ministry.

BLAZING GUNS

BLAZING GUNS

A cable technician was yesterday gunned down in Ste Madeleine Circular Street, Ste Madeleine, the victim of the third shooting in seven days in that community.

Shamal Hilaire, 27, of Maracas, St Joseph, was shot multiple times as he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on that street.

Lawsuit against State comes up for hearing

Lawsuit against State comes up for hearing

ONE week following the shooting death of PC Clarence Gilkes, the man who was previously suspected of killing the officer posted a voice note on social media, claiming he was being targeted by police.

He alleged that because he had filed legal claims in 2020 against the officers and, by extension, the Office of the Attorney General, for wrongful arrest, he was being victimised.

Recommended for you