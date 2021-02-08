Following the discovery of Andrea Bharatt’s body on Thursday and skeletal remains on Friday a wide search party involving almost 250 police, military and fire personnel combed the Aripo forest yesterday where they found more bones.

These bones will be examined to determine if they were human.

Police said that around 1.50 p.m. a resident of the area who joined the police on the search alerted them about a scattering of bones found at the bottom of a precipice off the Aripo Road near LP 47.