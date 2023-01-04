THE Fireworks Action Coalition of Trinidad and Tobago (FACTT) has condemned the dangerous practice of “fireworks wars” and has called on the Government to take action to prevent the sale of fireworks to the general public.
Videos of “fireworks wars” have been circulating on social media.
The practice involves people shooting fireworks at each other rather than towards the sky.
One video, which was said to have been taken during new year’s celebrations, showed a group of men shooting fireworks indiscriminately at each other. The incident took place in East Port of Spain. The group ran off as a police vehicle drove into the area.
According to the Summary Offences Act Chapter 11:02, Section 99, “Any person who throws, casts, sets fire to, or lets off any fireworks within any town is liable to a fine of one thousand dollars.”
In a release yesterday, FACTT representative Roger Marshall said the organisation received numerous reports that for this year’s new year celebrations, fireworks explosions were bigger, louder and longer than ever before.
He said one fireworks distributor even boastfully advertised bigger and louder explosions.
“The confidence of this distributor to speak out is obviously boosted by the protection they are afforded by the government at the expense of the defenceless vulnerable groups that receive no empathy and have no rights or protection,” said Marshall.
Marshall said fireworks are contributing to the “savagery” and “runaway criminality” in the population.
“As crime is spiralling and the country is crumbling the government continues to influence the nation’s demise by permitting our youth and general population access to fireworks,” he said.
Marshall noted that fireworks have caused harm and damage during the Christmas through new year period.
Around 12:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day, a building housing three businesses in Port of Spain went up in flames. Reports from the area suggested that fireworks were to blame for the blaze.
“The video evidence circulating on social media of the cruelty and harm inspired by fireworks and the damage resulting from fireworks over this Christmas through New Year celebrations 2022/ 2023 is evidence enough to act immediately to take fireworks out of the hands of the general public,” said Marshall.
“How does the Government intend to suppress and eradicate crime if not by addressing the accessibility to fireworks by our youth and the general population for whom fireworks serve as an introduction to criminal behaviour?
“If the government is serious about redoubling efforts to fight crime it must start by immediately taking fireworks out of the hands of the general public and accepting responsibility for the negative fallout of fireworks on citizens.”